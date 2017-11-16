SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run in Union Square found, driver still at large

The SUV wanted in connection to the fatal hit-and-run in Union Square was recovered at 11 a.m. at a parking garage next to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, police said.

The SUV has since been towed from the location and taken to the Highway Division in the Bronx as they continue to investigate and try to get any fingerprints off in hopes of finding the driver.

Early Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Adrian Blanc was crossing the street at East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue when a driver struck him.

The driver is still a large.

Blanc’s brother spoke to media Wednesday night, talking highly about his brother hoping the driving is caught.

“We would like for him to receive the justice that is due,” he said.

The Blanc’s death comes as the New York City Council hopes to vote on a new bill that would help find hit-and-run drivers.

The bill is designed to create an alert system inspired by AMBER alerts; sending the public the make, model, color, and license plate of the car, hoping police can make quicker arrests.