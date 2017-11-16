Second suspect sought in stabbing death of NJ dad trying to defend his son

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authrities have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection to the stabbing death of a Jersey City man who was only trying to defend his young son.

Nasiar Day, 19, of Newark, N.J. has been identified as the second suspect in the stabbing. Day faces charges of murder, armed burglary, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and conspiracy to commit these crimes.

Family members say 30-year-old Jose Malave was stabbed to death outside his Jersey City home Tuesday night when he tried to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed of a pair of sneakers.

According to NJ.com, Malave’s son had been targeted earlier in the day for his sneakers by a group of teenagers. Relatives say the teens came to Malave’s home and he defended his son when altercation ensued.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says the first suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. He was charged with murder and felony murder.

Day is still being sought and authorities say he should should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of the current whereabouts of Nasiar Day is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.