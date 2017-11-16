Robbers steal $190,000 from immigrant trying to start life in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — The man, who traveled to New York from Africa, was just trying to start a life in America, when he was robbed of $190,000 in cash intended for his family.

The mugging happened Nov. 7, around 11:05 a.m., when the two men approached the 45-year-old victim as he was on a staircase of a residential building near Prospect Avenue and East 169 Street.

Abdoul Bah told police that two suspects snatched a white bag he says contained the cash from the sale of his property in his native country of Africa.

Bah said he left his apartment in the Morrisania section of the Bronx last Tuesday morning to bring the cash to pay contractors at the site of a new restaurant he’s opening with his uncle.

Authorities say it's not unheard of for immigrants to prefer dealing strictly in cash, or to not have the paperwork required to open a bank account. However, they advise not carrying around a massive amount of cash, and to open some sort of bank account if possible.

The two men fled the scene of the mugging and the victim was not severely injured.

The first individual is described as a man who was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket.

The second individual is described as a man who was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).