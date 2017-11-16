Revenge porn in NYC criminalized with unanimous vote

NEW YORK — Revenge porn could soon be punishable by up to a year in prison, a$1,000 fine or both.

The city council voted unanimously to criminalize the nonconsensual disclosure of sexually explicit images or videos. The bill, which will head to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s desk for his signature, was sponsored by Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Queens).

“It is extraordinarily damaging to a person,” he said about revenge porn. “It is a real tool that really bad people use to hurt people.”

Until now, the only option in New York when dealing with revenge porn was a civil suit. More than 30 states have laws against revenge porn. A similar bill criminalizing revenge porn is in the works in Albany.

Facebook also cracked down on revenge porn this year. Users can now flag naked photos posted by an ex, stopping the photos from being reposted or shared on Facebook or on other social media sites.