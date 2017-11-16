Retired NYC Sanitation worker curates collection of treasured trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 12-tons of trashed is tossed every day in New York City.

Crews with the NYC Department of Sanitation move around the city, retrieving the discarded items from sidewalks and street corners.

Nelson Molina, who retired from DSNY in 2015, didn't just take away the trash. He has always been on the look out for treasures.

For about three decades, he assembled and curated a collection on the second floor of one of the department's garages. Workers aren't allowed to take home garbage, which is city property when it is placed on the curb.

For now, the collection is not on public display.