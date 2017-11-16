Police search for driver who crashed into chef in Union Square weeks before his wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — The family and coworkers of the chef mowed down by a hit-and-run driver in Union Square are still looking for answers.

Adrian Blanc, a 34-year-old executive chef at Hill and Bay, was crossing the street at East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue when a driver struck him early Tuesday. Officers responding to a 911 report found Blanc lying on the roadway with trauma to his head and body.

He was supposed to be married next month, his brother said.

"He had his whole future, a whole life ahead of him," his brother said Tuesday.

Police have since found the SUV. It was discovered in a parking lot next to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn. The driver is still at large, but Blanc's friends are hoping for answers.

"I've known and worked with him for 60 hours a week every single week for the past three and a half years and you don't really want it to be real," said Scott Dobrydney of Hill and Bay.

Blanc was the life of the kitchen, Dobrydney said.

"We have a group of about 100 employees here at the restaurant that just lived, breathed and worked with Adrian at the restaurant day in and day out and in no way should his death be in vain," Dobrydney said.