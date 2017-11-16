NJ children’s hospital welcomes first full-time facility dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Burton, a 20-month-old golden retriever, is the first four-legged full-time employee of the Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick and the first in the state.

“I have dogs at home that I don’t see. Its nice to have a dog here to hold,” said one of the hospital’s patients.

Amber Sims says it’s important to keep children’s spirits up, especially her five-year-old daughter.

“If it makes her happy, it’s worth the world. And it makes me happy,” said Sims.

“We Just love having him around. He makes people smile,” said Bonnie Altieri, with the Children’s Specialized Hospital.

PIX11 News reached out to Chewy.com for food, toys, and treats. Mickey’s Kids Foundation helped bring Burton to the hospital. North Star Vets is Burton’s official Vet.

