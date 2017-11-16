Masked robbers assault 77-year-old man, tie up wife during Queens home invasion

BAYSIDE, Queens – Police are looking for three people who they say tied up a 73-year-old woman and assaulted a 77-year-old man before robbing them in their Queens home.

The incident occurred Nov. 14 around 7:15 p.m. when three masked men allegedly forced their way into the couple’s Bayside home on 214th Place and 29th Avenue.

When they entered the house, the robbers threw the victims to the ground, punching and kicking the 77-year-old man, police said.

One of the masked robbers allegedly tied up the 73-year-old woman with curtains while the other two robbers forced her husband to hand over valuables, the NY Daily News reports.

The robbers got away with jewelry and $60 in cash.

Police say the victims appear to not know the robbers, described as three males.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).