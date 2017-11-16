Man robbed of $190K in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, Bronx – Police are asking for help in identifying the two men they say stole about $190,000 from a man in the Bronx.

The incident occurred Nov. 7, around 11:05 a.m. when the two men approached a 45-year-old man as he was on a staircase of a residential building near Prospect Avenue and East 169 Street.

Police said one of the men grabbed the victim around his neck and dragged him down the stairs while the second man removed the victim’s backpack, which contained about $190,000 in cash.

The two men fled the scene. The victim was not severely injured.

Police said the victim was visiting from Africa to bring money to his family when he was robbed.

The first individual is described as a man who was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket.

The second individual is described as a man who was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).