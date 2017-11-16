Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brooklyn school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A 21-year-old man allegedly called up a high school threatening to "shoot up" the school and "kill everyone."

Police say he wanted to get back at an ex-girlfriend and her family.

A woman who only wants to be identified as "Tina M" tells us Angel Gonzalez has been involved in a relationship with her 19-year-old daughter, and says he's been threatening her family for months.

According to Tina, he started with a phone call and then texted a disturbing photo to her son. The photo shows Gonzalez holding a shotgun. They said it was sent as a threat

"I know he's capable, I hear what goes on in schools with guns, I'll take no chances on that," said Tina.

But according to police, that text threat wasn't enough. The suspect allegedly took it a step further and police sources tell PIX11 News between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Thursday, Gonzalez made several calls to Liberation Diploma Plus High School, threatening to shoot up the school.

Tina's daughter was inside the school building, but was unharmed.

"I don't want nobody to have to go through what I go through worrying about if my kids can be safe," said Tina.

Gonzalez and his ex-girlfriend have a child together - a child that Tina is caring for. Tina says what's most important to her is keeping her family safe.

"He said 'if I can't see my son, I'll kill you all,'" said Tina.

The school was the one that notified Tina. Suspect Angel Gonzalez is in police custody at the 60th precinct in Coney Island. He was charged with making terroristic threats and two counts of aggravated harassment.