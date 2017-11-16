Long Island school bus strike enters day 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The negotiations went late into the night for striking union bus workers of TWU Local 252 and their bosses at Bauman bus company.

A federal mediator called the talks together, but those long hours and late hours haven’t lead to a resolution.

Some 300 drivers, matrons and mechanics are still off the job Thursday morning, though their president told them not to strike Thursday, and instead come to a union meeting Friday.

President Debra Hagan released a statement saying the union had made many concessions in negotiating in this strike that is impacting transportation at four Nassau County school districts and about 20,000 students.

“Baumann Bus showed no interest in settling this strike (sic) in fact it appears they had a strategy planned to get school districts to cancel those contracts they no longer wanted to provide service to at the expense of the union members,” Hagan said.

Calls to Bauman for comments have not been returned.

Meanwhile, striking drivers told us some of their fellow unions members have crossed the picket line, while others accepted employment at a competitor covered by the same union.

Parents just want it over.

Alice Murza, a grandmother of a Rockville Centre student, said she’s grown weary of the daily drives to and from school.

“Her parents both work. We just want this over," Murza said.

As this strike stretches into its second week the majority of schools have partially or fully severed ties with Bauman Bus to make sure their kids get a ride to class.

Here are their plans, according to information posted on their websites:

Baldwin – buses for MS & HS (with slight delays)

Freeport – full service all schools

Hicksville – Extended hours at schools to accommodate working parents 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and working with attorneys on alternatives.

Rockville Ctr – Full Bus Svc, Incl. Private schools but with minor delays.

Most schools have chosen to cancel their contracts, according to Hagan. .

Hicksville, Rockville Center and Office for Pupil Transportation service to Queens and Brooklyn have been canceled.

Freeport is in the process of canceling, and Baldwin is undecided.