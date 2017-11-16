NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Jury in Menendez trial remains deadlocked; judge yet to declare mistrial

Posted 12:06 PM, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:07PM, November 16, 2017

NEW JERSEY — The jury in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial has told a judge that it remains deadlocked.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during a news conference on immigration reform April 18, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Menendez’s defense lawyer on Thursday asked Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial. An attorney for co-defendant Salomon Melgen is asking Walls to poll the jury individually to confirm they are deadlocked.

Federal prosecutors have asked Walls to give the jury more time to deliberate and to give them partial verdict instructions, but Walls says he won’t do that.

Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and some of Thursday morning without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and the Florida eye doctor.

