It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — What better way to usher in the christmas season then to hear Zoe Nyugen playing “oh holy night” on the violin?

The 10-year-old from Manhattan has battled numerous health obstacles and received a standing ovation in the garden of dreams foundation’s opening night of the Christmas spectacular starring the radio city Rockettes.

And there they were, the holiday tradition, tap dancing on the Radio City Music Hall stage since 1932 and still doing those amazingly high kicks so precisely. A new holiday tradition was also started Thursday night in Brooklyn: the first Albee Square tree lighting featuring both a menorah and a Christmas tree. It featured the Brooklyn United Marching Band, Annie Red and Salsa Salsa Dance Studio.

And what would the holidays be without the unveiling of the holiday windows at Macy’s in Herald Square, complete with fireworks and confetti? It had 10-year-old Alfie from England dancing with joy and other children dreaming of what Santa will deliver in 39 Days.

“Video games,” 6-year-old Malick Sangare told PIX11.

“Never to soon to say Merry Christmas,” Malick’s mother, Allisata Sangare, told PIX11. “Merry Christmas to all.”

And then 8-year-old Lancine chined in: “Merry Christmas to everyone watching PIX11.”