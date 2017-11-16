ICE rounds up more than 40 MS-13 members in New York

NEW YORK — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested dozens of alleged MS-13 members in New York as part of a crackdown on the gang, officials said.

More than 200 MS-13 members were arrested nationally during “Operation Raging Bull; 38 of those arrested were on Long Island. Another two were arrested in New York City and one person was arrested in Hudson Valley.

The arrests were made as part of continued targeting of the gang.

“MS-13 has long been a priority for ICE,” said Thomas Homan, ICE Deputy Director. “We will not rest until every member, associate, and leader of MS-13 has been held accountable for their crimes, and those in this country illegally have been removed.”

This was the second phase of a federal effort to target MS-13. More than 50 people were arrested in El Salvador during the first phase. The second phase from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11 focused on the U.S.

More than 40 percent of those arrested had prior criminal charges including murder, aggravated robbery, racketeering, narcotics trafficking, narcotics possession, firearms offenses, domestic violence, assault and forgery.

The charges against the alleged members arrested in New York were not immediately available.