Hallmark opens Museum of Christmas for five days in NYC

Christmas comes early this year!

Guests are invited to come experience “peppermint” tire swings, Santa’s sleigh, an infinity room of Christmas lights, and more at the opening of the Museum of Christmas.

The museum opens as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas.

Dermot Mulroney, star of Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “The Christmas Train” shared some of his favorite Christmas memories with PIX11 during the museum opening.

The Museum of Christmas will be located at 459 West 14 Street.

Hallmark launched its Countdown to Christmas on Friday, Oct. 27, with 21 original movies.