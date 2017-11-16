Grammy winner Jason Mraz now on Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With chart-topping hits "Make It Mine," "Lucky" and "I'm Yours," singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has made a name for himself in the music business.

Now the two-time Grammy winner is taking his talents to Broadway and making his debut in the musical “Waitress.” We caught up with him backstage at the Brooks Atkinson Theater.

You can catch Mraz in the role of Doctor Pomatter in "Waitress" now through Jan. 14. And for fans of his music, Mraz is releasing his album "Waiting for My Rocket to Come" on vinyl Nov. 17.