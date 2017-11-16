Death of man found decomposing, buried in Brooklyn home’s yard deemed a homicide: officials

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — The death of a Brooklyn man whose body was found partially decomposed in a black bag buried in a shallow grave in a Bushwick backyard has been deemed a homicide, police said Thursday.

Daniel Rivera, 41, has been identified by police as the man found dead on Himrod Street on Oct. 6.

He was last seen on Sept. 22, and later reported missing by a friend, police sources said at the time.

Rivera had recently started working as a super at the building in which his body was found partially decomposed in a black bag and buried in a shallow grave in the backyard, according to police sources.

There was no obvious trauma to the body, police said at the time.

In October, police sources said the former super of the building was being investigated as a person of interest.

Officials have not said if the super is still being investigated, and no arrests have been made.

