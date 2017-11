LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A bicyclist was injured after she was struck by a garbage truck on the Lower East side Wednesday night.

The 50-year-old bicyclist was riding along Ridge Street when she was struck around 10:30 p.m., police said.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the private garbage truck, 45, remained on scene and was taken into custody.

He is expected to be charged.