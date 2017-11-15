Woman sentenced for killing expectant mom, stealing baby from her body

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A woman was sentenced Wednesday for the 2015 slaying of an expectant mother who was stabbed to death and had her baby ripped from her body then passed off as her own by the killer.

Ashleigh Wade was convicted of killing Angelikque Sutton on Nov. 20, 2015, inside a home in the Bronx on the 22-year-old victim’s wedding day.

Wade was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder, 15 years for kidnapping and 5 years probation, to be served concurrently.

Sutton’s family filled the courtroom for the sentencing and her baby, Jenesis, was there, too.

Police at the time said Wade stabbed Sutton multiple times in her torso, cut open the victim’s stomach and took out her baby. The woman then claimed the baby was hers, even though there were no signs that she was pregnant.

During the trial, the jury was shown photos of the crime scene that were so gruesome, a juror passed out, the Daily News reported.