WFAN announces host to replace Craig Carton

Following radio host Craig Carton’s arrest and resignation from “Boomer and Carton in the Morning,” WFAN has announced Gregg Giannotti as the show’s new co-host.

The radio show announced Wednesday that Giannotti will be joining WFAN host Boomer Esiason as a permanent co-host starting 2018.

Giannotti now co-hosts the “Gio and Jones” morning show on CBS Sports Radio.

Since his return to New York, Giannotti has served as a fill-in host with Esiason before he was given the permanent position.

The new duo’s show, “Boomer and Gio” will debut on Jan. 2.

NEW ON WFAN: @7BoomerEsiason is joined by @GioCBS on @WFAN660 as Gregg Giannotti is announced as the new permanent morning show co-host on @WFAN660 starting Jan. 2, 2018: https://t.co/qmuhBzE8NO pic.twitter.com/d0S7GRWEFx — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 15, 2017

Carton was arrested at his home on Sept. 6 and announced his resignation a few days later, citing that “unfounded legal issues currently plaguing” him would be a distraction to everyone at WFAN.

WFAN also announced the replacement of their afternoon show host- Mike Francesa after he leaves the station Dec. 15.

Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray, and Bart Scott will be the afternoon show team starting Jan. 2.