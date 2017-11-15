Vacation gone wrong: Families stranded in Barbados after cruise ship issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lyndhurst, N.J. — Passengers say their Norwegian Gem cruise ship broke down and they’re stuck in a Barbados hotel while their life-saving medications dwindle.

“We all want to go home,” said Kara Kaminski. She’s with her 10-year-old son. “We’re really all worried. We’ve had no communication with the Norwegian Cruise Line. Everyone needs medication that’s here.”

Kaminski's son has severe allergies and suffers from asthma. She said only one pump remains in his inhaler.

Family members at home are frantically trying to help. Brian McCabe of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. said his mother and sister are trapped in this vacation nightmare.

“Without medication it could get very, very bad,” said Brian McCabe.

Ellen McCabe, 75, has severely high blood pressure. Karen McCabe, 49, has multiple sclerosis.

Passengers estimate there are about a dozen or more stuck on the island who cannot fly for medical reasons and who need medication refills.

“People have been flown from Florida from the [Norwegian Cruise Line] staff,” said Kaminski. “They should have been able to have them fly with our medications.”

PIX11 is told the earliest these people can be brought home is the 21st, or as soon as Norwegian can repair the cruise ship. PIX11 did reach out to Norwegian for comment Wednesday morning, but has not received a response. Passengers tell us Norwegian has offered them 25 percent off their next cruise, which they don’t plan on taking.

“We want some answers from Norwegian, and we need results, immediately,” said Brian McCabe.