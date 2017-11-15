Union Square hit-and-run victim dies

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A pedestrian who was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Union Square has died, police said.

Adrian Blanc, 34, was crossing the street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue when he was struck by a driver, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 report found the man lying on the roadway at that location found Blanc with trauma to his head and body, police said.

Video released by police Wednesday shows a vehicle traveling east on East 14th Street before making a left to go north on Union Square East. That’s when the vehicle is seen striking the Blanc.

The vehicle sought is a dark-colored 2016 Jeep Renegade, according to police.

A description of the driver, who police say briefly stopped but never exited the vehicle, has not been released.

Warning: Graphic video below shows the hit-and-run.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video