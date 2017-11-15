Two men wanted for attempted robbery, assault of elderly man in Manhattan, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan – Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed and assaulted an elderly man in Manhattan Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. within the vicinity of West 21st Street and Seventh Avenue inside a residential building.

Police said two men allegedly shoved a 76-year-old male victim against the wall and tried removing his belongings.

When the victim fought back, the men allegedly threw him to the ground and fled the building, empty-handed, police said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The first individual is described as a male with a beard, about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, and was last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a black hooded sweater, and light colored pants.

The second individual is described as a male, about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, and was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded coat, black pants, and dark colored shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).