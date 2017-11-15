Southwest pilot arrested for bringing loaded gun in carry-on luggage: airport officials

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A Southwest pilot was arrested Wednesday after TSA officers discovered a loaded firearm in his carry-on luggage at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, airport officials said in a news release.

Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, officers found the loaded 9 mm pistol in the unidentified pilot’s carry-on luggage, the news release states.

The first officer pilot, 51, was detained shortly after 5 a.m. in Terminal 2 for unlawful use of a weapon, airport officials said.

He was set to pilot Southwest flight No. 1106, from St. Louis to Las Vegas. The flight continued to Los Angeles International Airport, according to PIX11 sister station KTVI in St. Louis.

The pilot does not have any conceal and carry permit, or any other authorization to carry a firearm, airport officials said.

Charges are pending.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ two pilots were seen in handcuffs at the airport, but officials have not confirmed the report.