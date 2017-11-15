NYC taxi drivers turn up the heat for 2018 calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 New York City Taxi Drivers calendar is officially out.

The New York City Taxi Drivers Calendar puts a comedic take on the traditional pin-up calendar.

Founded by Phil and Shannon Kirkman - the Brooklyn couple launched this a few years back to help raise money for the non-profit, University Settlement, which serves immigrant and working families.

To date, the calendar has raised nearly $60,000 in donations.

The calendar is available for $14.99 at www.nyctaxicalendar.com and a portion of each calendar sale will go to non-profit University Settlement.