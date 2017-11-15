Negotiations continue in Long Island bus driver strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELVILLE, NY — The lights are burning late in Melville Wednesday as efforts continue to end an almost two week old bus strike in four Nassau County school districts.

The federal mediator called both sides together in an attempt to resolve issues between union drivers, monitors and mechanics and the Baumann Bus Company. About 20,000 students have been impacted by the work stoppage.\

Going into the meeting, TWU Local 252 President Debra Hagan said, "The union demands are reasonable, and if the company shows some movement toward fairness we believe we can reach resolution."

Issues involve paid time off for sick days and snow days, plus salary. About 300 workers are involved in the strike. A dozen others are not.

The Freeport School District announced that Baumann will provide full service Thursday to Atkinson, Dodd Middle School and Freeport High School, and Friday to Giblyn, Bayview and Archer Street schools. As of 11 p.m. negotiations were still underway.