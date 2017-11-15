Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in outside train station

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – White Plains police are asking for assistance to find a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault.

The incident occurred Nov. 8 around 11:30 p.m. several blocks from the Metro-North train station on a path frequently used by commuters, said police.

The man allegedly grabbed the woman while he was on his bike and took her to a wooded area where he tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The victim was able to fight the man off. He rode off to an unknown location.

The individual is described as a male with a slim build, 5 foot 6 inches, with a pointed nose, slim build, and he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call White Plains Police at 914-422-6111.