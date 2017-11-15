Man found dead was fatally injured by power tool: police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police said a man died in his Syracuse home after he was hurt by a power tool.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on Shonnard Street.

Officers arrived to find a 46-year-old man who was seriously hurt. An ambulance arrived and the man was pronounced dead soon after, police said.

The death was initially labeled as “suspicious,” but officials said Tuesday that an investigation determined it was an accidental death caused by a power tool. They did not identify the tool or give additional details.