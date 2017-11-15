Man breaks into car, steals about $13,000 worth of jewelry, 11 credit cards, police say

NEW DORP, Staten Island – Police are asking for help in identifying the man allegedly connected to stealing $13,000 worth of jewelry in Staten Island.

The incident occurred Oct. 30, around 9 p.m. when an unknown individual allegedly gained entry into a 35-year-old female victim’s unsecured, unattended vehicle around Rose Avenue and Eighth Street.

Police said the individual removed the victim’s purse, which contained 11 credit cards and jewelry worth about $13,000.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. that day, the individual allegedly used one of the victim’s credit cards to purchase items from Jay Rip Grocery, Speedway, and 7-Eleven.

The individual is described as a male with a light complexion and a black backpack. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black hooded sweater with red and white lettering, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).