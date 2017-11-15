Local firefighters need your help finding missing firehouse cat, Turner

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Turner, a beloved firehouse cat who lives at a midtown FDNY station, is missing and our local firefighters need your help finding him.

“Hasn’t been a dull moment in 5 weeks with Turner!” firefighters said in an Instagram post Friday, announcing he was missing.

Firecat Turner was last seen outside his home, FDNY’s Engine 1/ Ladder 24 firehouse, located at 142 W. 31st St.

The gray and white kitten has a collar, and a tag that says “heff,” as well as the firehouse’s address and phone number.

Anyone who spots Turner is asked to return him to the firehouse or call 347-543-3599.

Turner’s life as a firehouse cat has been documented on the Instagram account turnoutturnerfdny, with pictures showing him cuddling, playing “catsketball,” “meowpervising” and getting to know his unique surroundings (all seen below).

The curious feline joined the midtown station more than a year after its previous cat, Firecat Boogie, died in February 2016. Boogie’s journey was followed by nearly 20,000 followers on the same Instagram account.

Balancing skills for days. 🚒😺#balancekitty #firecat #turnoutforwhat #Turner #happycaturday A post shared by Turner (@turnoutturnerfdny) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:26am PDT