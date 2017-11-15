Graphic video shows hit-and-run that critically injured man in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — In an effort to locate the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Union Square that left a man critically injured, police released graphic video of the incident Wednesday.

The victim, 34, was walking in a marked crosswalk at East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue Tuesday when police say he was struck.

Police responded to a 911 report of the incident at 12:54 a.m., and found the man lying on the roadway with trauma to his head and body, NYPD officials said.

The man was hospitalized, and remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to police, who initially said he was in serious condition.

Video released by police Wednesday shows a vehicle traveling eastbound on East 14th Street before making a left to go northbound on Union Square East. That’s when the vehicle is seen striking the pedestrian.

The vehicle sought is a dark-colored 2016 Jeep Renegade, according to police.

A description of the driver, who police say briefly stopped but never exited the vehicle, has not been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Warning: Graphic video below shows the hit-and-run incident.

