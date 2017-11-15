Garbage truck hits, critically injures pedestrian on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a garbage truck on the Lower East Side Wednesday night, officials said.

The victim was hit around 10 p.m. around Ridge and Stanton, an FDNY spokesperson said. Emergency services rushed the patient to Bellevue Hospital.

No identifying information is available.

Witnesses on scene said the vehicle was a private sanitation vehicle.

