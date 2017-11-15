Executive director of Newark animal shelter charged with animal cruelty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — The executive director of a Newark shelter that has become infamous within the animal-welfare community has been charged with animal cruelty.

The New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NJSPCA) announced charges against Roseann Trezza, executive director of Associated Humane Societies, for alleged incidents at the Newark location.

For over two months, PIX11 has been investigating numerous animal cruelty allegations from former workers and volunteers at the Newark facility. The news of the charges comes as PIX11 prepares to air an investigation into the allegations against the shelter Wednesday night at 10.

The charges, which included eight criminal counts and eight civil counts of animal cruelty, were filed in Newark Municipal Court Wednesday.

Trezza, 70, of Matawan, New Jersey, is being charged with failing to provide necessary care to multiple animals, with violations ranging from filthy water bowls to commingling sick and healthy animals. The charges are the result of a multiple-month, multiple-visit inspection of the shelter in a joint effort by State Department of Health, the Newark Department of Health and NJSPCA Humane Police. A court date of Dec. 7 has been scheduled.

A recent joint inspection by the City of Newark and the state’s Department of Health uncovered a slew of violations, including animals kept in cramped enclosures without any exercise or light. Many of the animals are getting euthanized before being held the required seven days.

The problems at this so-called “house of horrors” date back much longer, to the 1980s, according to state investigators, and are part of a “maddening” culture there.

