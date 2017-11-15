Cops search for man wanted for attempted rape in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – Police are asking for help in identifying the man allegedly involved in two attempted rapes within in Manhattan.

According to police, the man allegedly struck twice within 24 hours of each other. The first incident occurred on Oct. 24 around 9:40 a.m. when a 28-year-old female entered the elevator of a residential building around East 124th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem.

While she was in the elevator, a man allegedly began to grab and touch the victim, police said.

Officers said the victim returned the elevator to the lobby when the man threw the victim to the ground and attempted to remove her clothes.

The victim was able to scratch the man’s face before he fled the building.

The next day, police said the same individual allegedly approached a 25-year-old female victim in front of 1 Centre Street and touched her buttocks.

When she confronted him, he fled into the Brooklyn Bridge- City Hall 4,5,6 subway station.

He is described as a male with a medium complexion, about 40 years old, 5 foot 9 inches, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hat, black sneakers, black jacket, and black jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).