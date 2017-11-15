Bill to send out hit-and-run notifications passes NYC Council committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A new alert system could send hit-and-run information out to the public after drivers flee the scene of a crash.

The New York City Council's Transportation Committee passed a ball Wednesday designed to create an alert system inspired by AMBER alerts. It would send the public the make, model, color and license plate of the car. The hope is if people see something they'll say something and police can make quicker arrests.

"There are few crimes more egregious than striking someone with a vehicle and then leaving them to suffer and possibly die and flee the scene," said Eric McClure, executive director of StreetsPac.

The vote came as police released new surveillance video of a fatal hit and run in Union Square. Early Tuesday morning, a 34-year-old man was found lying in the roadway with trauma. He later died. The NYPD is still looking for the person behind the wheel of the SUV.

Another hit-and-run victim, DJ Paul Jinx, inspired the legislation. He was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.