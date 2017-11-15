Bensonhurst building hasn’t had gas for 9 days, families want it back for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — The gas stopped working in a Brooklyn building more than a week ago and residents want it fixed.

It went out nine days ago, resident Gabby Correa said. She wants it fixed so she can cook for Thanksgiving.

“There’s a notice on our lobby door that says there’s a hazardous condition. We are worried. We just want to know we are safe and can cook,” said Correa.

There are 24 families in the building who have no gas and can't cook.

Management of the building says plumbers were hired to fix the problem and the gas should be back on by Friday.

A National Grid Spokesperson says, “Gas service for cooking was turned off for safety on Nov. 5 due to a gas leak on the building piping, the property owner's licensed plumber needs to make the necessary repairs and complete all DOB inspection requirements. Once National Grid receives DOB authorization that it is safe to restore the cooking gas service we will do so.”

And the Department of Buildings spokesperson says, “Once the plumber requests an inspection of the completed work, DOB will send an inspector to make sure it is safe to return gas back to the pipes.”

