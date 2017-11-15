Australian diplomat dies in fall off NYC roof while playing ‘trust game’

NEW YORK — New York City police say an Australian diplomat has fallen to his death from a seventh-floor terrace in Manhattan.

The NYPD says 30-year-old Julian Simpson and others went onto an apartment building roof to look at the Empire State Building lights early Wednesday.

They say Simpson swung a woman around and her husband got angry. The men then went onto a seventh-floor apartment terrace, and Simpson offered to prove he was trustworthy by playing a so-called “trust game.”

Police say Simpson went to the ledge and leaned back. He grabbed for the other man’s hand but slipped and fell to a second-floor landing.

Simpson was an official with Australia’s United Nations mission. The Australian government hasn’t immediately commented on his death.