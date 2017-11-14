Woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old, gave birth to his baby: police

FLORIDA — A 30-year-old Florida woman was arrested after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy and then having his baby.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, Tracie Casler had sex with the teenager after a Halloween party in 2016. Nine months later, she gave birth to a baby. She was 29 at the time of the incident.

The Florida Department of Children and Families performed a DNA test on the infant, but the results were redacted from the police department’s reports.

The victim, who is a student at Escambia High School, told police he went to a Halloween party but ended up at Casler’s house afterward.

He said he was “messed up” and went into her room. He told police he was the one who instigated the contact, and said it was the only time he and Casler had sex.

Casler is charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery – victim aged 12 to 16, a second-degree felony. She is in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.