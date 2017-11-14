Video shows thief who attacked 84-year-old man in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police asked for the public's help Tuesday finding a violent thief who attacked an 84-year-old man in the Bronx.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, the culprit approached the victim from behind inside an apartment building near Southern Boulevard and Intervale Avenue in the Bronx and knocked him to the ground, police said.

Then he demanded the victim hand over money, stole the victim's wallet out of his jacket pocket and ran off with $27 in cash, police said.

He was last seen running east on Southern Boulevard wearing a grey jacket, grey hooded sweater and grey pants, police said. The attacker is described as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).