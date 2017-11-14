School shooting in Northern California leaves at least 3 dead; children wounded

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — Authorities say at least three people are dead and multiple children injured after a shooting at an elementary school in rural Northern California.

Law enforcers killed the shooter, according to local authorities. Multiple children have been taken by medical helicopter from the scene at Rancho Tehama Elementary School. Rancho Tehama is about 120 miles northwest of Sacramento. The violence broke out around 8 a.m., beginning at a home and culminated at the school, authorities said, not elaborating.

“I know that the school’s been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

Witnesses told TV station KRCR that they heard 90 to 100 shots fired.

“We have about 100 law enforcement personnel in Rancho Tehama right now with multiple, multiple scenes,” Johnston said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.