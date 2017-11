CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 25-year-old man in the shooting death of a teenage girl and assault of her boyfriend.

Jeanpierre Pacheco allegedly shot Alyssa Rodriguez, 17, inside a Coney Island apartment, police said. She was killed by a gunshot wound to her chest.

Her boyfriend was also injured and hospitalized. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Pacheco was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.