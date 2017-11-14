Off-duty Suffolk officer accused of pointing gun at 3 women

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — An off-duty Long Island police officer has been arrested on charges he wrongfully pointed a gun at three women on a Patchogue street, officials said.

Gregory Hanrahan pleaded not guilty to three counts of menacing at his arraignment Tuesday. Defense attorney Sean Lenihan declined comment.

Suffolk County police say the 32-year-old who has been an officer for two years was suspended without pay and his guns were seized.

It was not immediately clear if the handgun allegedly used in the altercation was police-issued.

Police officials say the incident allegedly happened Nov. 5 at about 1:45 a.m. on West Main Street in Patchogue.

A prosecutor at the arraignment said Hanrahan allegedly made lewd remarks to the women before brandishing the handgun.

A judge issued orders of protection on behalf of the three women.