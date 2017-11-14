Off-duty NY corrections officer fatally shot in the head

WOODBURY, N.Y. — An off-duty Rockland County corrections officer has suffered a fatal gunshot wound while driving in his car with his wife.

Police tell The Journal News that 42-year-old Frank Farina, of Stony Point, was pronounced dead at Orange Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

The incident happened on Route 6 in the Town of Woodbury Tuesday afternoon. Police say Farina suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. The vehicle then crossed the yellow line and struck an embankment.

The victim’s wife, 42-year-old Jennifer Farina, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

Farina was a member of the Corrections Division for more than 10 years.