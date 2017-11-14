NYC gives back $26 million over parking ticket error

NEW YORK — New York City officials have dismissed or refunded half a million parking tickets because of an error.

According to a spokeswoman for the New York City Department of Finance, drivers who were ticketed for failing to display their meter receipt or an expired receipt had been issued the wrong ticket. The department says error came after the violation code was changed from “4-08h10” to “4-08h1.”

Officials have dismissed or refunded drivers who were ticketed with the wrong code. The department says the 500,000 tickets totaled about $26 million in refunds and dismissals.

Deputy Department of Finance Commissioner for Treasury and Payment Service Jeffrey Shear tells WINS-AM the department discovered the error in June. Shear says it’s important for the department to be fair.