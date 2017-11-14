Model BQX rail-car unveiled as project details remain to be seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the streetcar that they desire, stretching 14-miles from Astoria, Queens to Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The prototype car is 46-foot-long and 8.7-foot-wide, with a driver cab. It is a higher capacity car with street-level boarding for those with mobility challenges, open-gangways.

Supporters say the dedicated right-of-way that will hopefully be created along the route will allow for higher average speeds than buses. The route and funding are still being reviewed.

Friends of the BQX commissioned the model from a French firm with factories in New York.

In February 2016 in Red Hook, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the project. Currently, a feasibility study commissioned by the City of New York is examining possible routes and models for financing.

“We are in the midst of brass-tacks, block-by-block assessment of engineering costs and revenue projections for the innovative new streetcar. We look forward to engaging with New Yorkers as the project unfolds, and we work through the details and pursue a competitive bidding process for all elements of the project," said the Mayor's Deputy Press Secretary Melissa Grace.

Transit Workers Union Local 100 has backed the plan. The Borough Presidents of Brooklyn and Queens spoke as the prototype was revealed. The Regional Plan Association says the project would be a part of a major transportation initiative, that includes buses and bikes.

Supporters say it would connect 400,000 residents and 300,000 workers, including major housing developments, to the waterfront and thousands of new jobs and residential units.