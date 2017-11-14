Man shot, killed in New Jersey Applebee’s

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Investigators are trying to piece together a shooting that left a man dead inside an Applebee’s restaurant next to the Quaker Bridge Mall.

The shooting took place in Lawrence Township around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, just before the Applebee’s closed at 1 a.m.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

The man’s name has not been released. No other information was immediately available.

Tuesday’s fatal shooting is the first homicide in Lawrence Township since 2001.

PIX11 contributed to this report.