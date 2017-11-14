Macy’s previews new floats for annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Macy’s unveiled five new floats for this year’s 91st Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, including a 35-foot-tall Jolly Green Giant, Nickelodeon Shimmer and Shine, a fun playground from Sprout, a two-tiered bake shop by Entenmann’s and Sour Patch Kids.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Children from New York and New Jersey schools got an up-close look at the creations, along with the behind-the-scenes design process.

"It was really cool how I saw the smoke coming out of the genie tubes,” said Aris Cuebas, 8. "I’m really wondering what’s in the curtains in the front.”

Cuebas and other children seemed to like the Shimmer and Shine float in particular.

There will be 26 floats in this year’s parade. Over 8,000 people will march for 2.5-miles down the center of Manhattan from 77th to 34th Streets. Featured performances will include Wyclef Jean, Andy Grammer, Andra Day and Jimmy Fallon with The Roots.

A dozen marching bands from schools across the country, along with cheerleaders and baton twirlers will also perform.

"You watched the parade. Your parents watched the parade. Your grandparents watched the parade. It’s just part of a family tradition,” said Susan Tercero,Vice President for Macy’s Branded Entertainment Team.

Macy’s floats are designed and built in Moonachie, New Jersey. They will be folded up into 12.5 by 13-foot boxes and transported to Manhattan through the Lincoln Tunnel, before being re-inflated

All of these floats actually fold up into relatively small boxes. About 12.5x13 feet, so they can fit through the Lincoln tunnel.

You can watch the balloons be inflated beginning at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve near the Museum of Natural History at 77th Street and 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Enter at 74th and Columbus.

The parade will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving morning. It will be broadcast on NBC.