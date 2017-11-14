Is your landlord one of the 100 worst in NYC? Full list for 2017 revealed

NEW YORK – These New York City landlords were the worst of the worst in 2017.

They all made the list, released Tuesday by Public Advocate Letitia James, of the city’s worst landlords, whose tenants live in dangerous and indecent conditions.

The worst landlord of 2017 was Jonathan Cohen, whose 19 buildings in Brooklyn and Queens have 1,090 violations – that’s an average of more than 57 housing and building code violations per building.

“The Worst Landlords Watchlist is a powerful tool to put these unscrupulous landlords on notice and gives tenants the tools to hold them accountable,” James said. “We will continue to identify the worst abusers of tenants and take on practices that deny working families a chance to simply live in safe, decent housing.”

A building owned by the 12th worst landlord on the list, Deodat Lowtan, has leaks, water damage and a dilapidated fire escape, said resident Antonio Dominguez. Lowtan has 14 buildings on the list and recently bought the one Dominguez lives in.

“Deodat Lowtan recently bought the building and has been pressuring us to leave,” Dominguez said. Not only are the conditions bad, but the new owner has approached us with illegal buyout offers. Mr. Lowtan also refused to accept my rent, then used it to start a non-payment case against me.”

These are the top 10 worst landlords. For the full list, click here:

Jonathan Cohen/Silvershore Properties (188 units in 19 buildings with 1090 HPD violations) Rawle Isaacs (214 units in 4 buildings with 969 HPD violations) Thomas Steiner (320 units in 4 buildings with 843 HPD violations) Bruce Haley (170 units in 8 buildings with 826 HPD violations) Eric Silverstein (237 units in 3 buildings with 739 HPD violations) Adam Stryker (177 units in 11 buildings with 734 HPD violations) Joel Goldstein (209 units in 10 buildings with 721 HPD violations) Meir Fried (131 units in 18 buildings with 718 HPD violations) Mark Tress (20 units in 1 building with 650 HPD violations) Robert Kaszovitz (207 units in 4 buildings with 597 HPD violations)