Hit-and-run driver injures man in Union Square: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a man walking in a Union Square crosswalk is being sought by police, according to the NYPD.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking in a crosswalk at East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue around 1 a.m. when police say he was struck.

The driver did not remain on scene and is now being sought, police said.

The vehicle involved was a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).