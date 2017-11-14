Firefighters battle blaze at Brooklyn synagogue

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A fire broke out at a synagogue in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Fire crews were on scene at the two-alarm blaze, at 45 Patchen Ave. in Bed-Stuy, as of 9:30 a.m., according to FDNY.

Flames and billows of black smoke could be seen coming from the building’s roof, a photo shared on social media shows. The extent of the damage is not yet know.

A preliminary investigation indicated the fire was accidental, but FDNY crews are on scene and continuing to investigate, police said shortly after 11 a.m.